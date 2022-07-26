Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS.

NASDAQ NBN opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.32. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $41.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northeast Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 141.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 127.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 42.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the first quarter worth about $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

