Northeast Investment Management Acquires 263 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,241.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 70,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.