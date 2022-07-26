Northeast Investment Management Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock worth $3,160,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

TRV stock opened at $159.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.