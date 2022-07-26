Northeast Investment Management Grows Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $191.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

