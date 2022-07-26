Northeast Investment Management Invests $228,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Corteva Stock Up 2.7 %

CTVA opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.