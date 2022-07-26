Northeast Investment Management Purchases 2,738 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

