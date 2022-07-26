Northeast Investment Management Purchases 495 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 32.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is 43.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Activity

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total transaction of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at 2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 68.94.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

