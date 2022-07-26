Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 19th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Up 1.7 %

NTV stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.22. The company has a market cap of £113.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.11).

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

