Northern 2 VCT PLC (NTV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 19th

Northern 2 VCT PLC (LON:NTV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Up 1.7 %
NTV stock opened at GBX 60.50 ($0.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.22. The company has a market cap of £113.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,800.00. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.11).
About Northern 2 VCT
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.