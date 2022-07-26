Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,500. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at $384,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $95,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at $718,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $199,712 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 97.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWBI. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

