Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 9.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. 28,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.