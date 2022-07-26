NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $63.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.60.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Performance

NuVasive stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.18. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $66.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.