NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,291. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

