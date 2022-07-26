NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Earnings Results

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $176.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,291. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.
NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
