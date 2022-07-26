Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp
In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,856 shares of company stock worth $118,639. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
