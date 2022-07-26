Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OVLY opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oak Valley Bancorp

In other news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,090.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,856 shares of company stock worth $118,639. Insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

