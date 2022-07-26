Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.62 million and $13.16 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,212.17 or 1.00001233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

