OctoFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,032.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $29,032.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007644 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

