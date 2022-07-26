Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 12th

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

OOA opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.69. The company has a market capitalization of £136.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.55).

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

