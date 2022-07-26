Octopus AIM VCT PLC (OOA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on August 12th

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Octopus AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT Price Performance
OOA opened at GBX 85.50 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.69. The company has a market capitalization of £136.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.55).
About Octopus AIM VCT
