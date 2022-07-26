ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion. ODP also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.78-$0.80 EPS.

ODP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $48.94.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ODP will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ODP

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 7.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ODP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 45.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

