Offshift (XFT) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00003276 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $86,557.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,119.42 or 1.00051142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00043080 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023501 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,605,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

