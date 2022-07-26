ON (NYSE:ONON) Earns Positive Rating from Analysts at OTR Global

Research analysts at OTR Global started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ON from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ON from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ONON stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,297. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. ON has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.