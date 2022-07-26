Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 70.81 -$15.02 million ($0.57) -8.49 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 1.42 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Ondas has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its stock price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51% BrewBilt Brewing -2,511.20% N/A -917.66%

Summary

Ondas beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

