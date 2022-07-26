OneMain (OMF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.21. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneMain Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMF opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. OneMain has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $62.62.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at OneMain

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $290,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

OneMain Company Profile



OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

