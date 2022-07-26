ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after buying an additional 475,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $28,922,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.0 %

OKE opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

