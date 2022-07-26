Opium (OPIUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,731.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $806,363.20 and approximately $50,731.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017336 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Opium
Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.
Buying and Selling Opium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.