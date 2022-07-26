Opium (OPIUM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $50,731.00

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Opium coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a market cap of $806,363.20 and approximately $50,731.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

