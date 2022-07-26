Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Optiva Stock Up 12.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

