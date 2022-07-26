Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,592 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

