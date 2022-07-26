Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on August 15th

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PTTTS stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $8.40.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS)
- Oil & Gas Stocks That Will Likely Outperform Despite Falling Crude Prices
- Is NIO’s Valuation a Bull Trap or a Screaming Buy?
- Is RPM International Shifting Into High Gear?
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palmetto Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.