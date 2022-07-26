Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.79. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 726.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

