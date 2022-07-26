Pangolin (PNG) Price Tops $0.0464 on Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $5.43 million and $270,143.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,999,395 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

