Parachute (PAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $54,194.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $413,464.98 and $54,194.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00030789 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

