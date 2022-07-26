Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $25.34

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $24.19. Paramount Global shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 101,561 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

