Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 788.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,853 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Paychex by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Paychex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Paychex by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 288,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

