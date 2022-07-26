Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 154,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,366,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.23.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.25. 16,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,915. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

