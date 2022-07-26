Peanut (NUX) Market Cap Reaches $139,682.13

Peanut (NUX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $139,682.13 and approximately $370,287.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peanut has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,052.81 or 1.00105828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003562 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00125354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

