Peet DeFi (old) 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,862.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (PTE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded flat against the dollar. Peet DeFi (old) has a market capitalization of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031745 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi.

