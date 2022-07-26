Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $397,850.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.
Pendle Coin Profile
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Buying and Selling Pendle
