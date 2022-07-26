Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $7.74 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $397,850.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

