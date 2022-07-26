Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $4.065-4.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion. Pentair also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.93-0.95 EPS.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Pentair by 421.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after buying an additional 261,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $6,841,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.