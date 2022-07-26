Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) by 569.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 941,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. II were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCCT. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ PCCT remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

