Peter Mitchell Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of 3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD) Stock

3D Resources Limited (ASX:DDD – Get Rating) insider Peter Mitchell purchased 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,000.00 ($13,888.89).

3D Resources Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in projects located in the Proterozoic of the East Kimberley; and the Archaean Cosmo Newbery area in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia.

