PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) is Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the quarter. PetIQ accounts for about 2.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 44.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

PetIQ stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. 588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,650. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $464.38 million, a P/E ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.48. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.45 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 3,600 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,403.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zvi Glasman bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $79,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $134,554. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,491 shares in the company, valued at $358,403.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $158,982. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

