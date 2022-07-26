PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.
PETS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 9,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,556. The company has a market cap of $449.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.57. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,437,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,030 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
