Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 5.5 %

FENG stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

