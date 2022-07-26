Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 6,787 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after acquiring an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,668,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $252.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.87 and its 200 day moving average is $373.40. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $479.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.57.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

