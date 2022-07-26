Pictet & Cie Europe SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 228,887 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,774,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

