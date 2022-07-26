Pictet & Cie Europe SA Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $66,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $166.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.94.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.89.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,174 shares of company stock worth $8,979,045 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

