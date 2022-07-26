Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $1.50 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,614,918 shares of company stock valued at $392,160,616 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.54 and its 200-day moving average is $237.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

