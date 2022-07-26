Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 92,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 37.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.12.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

