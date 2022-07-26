Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $814,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,216,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 32,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

SYK stock opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.15. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.