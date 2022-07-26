Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 1,218 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd grew its position in Logitech International by 12.7% in the first quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 20,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $312,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 75,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $238,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Logitech International Stock Down 2.4 %

LOGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.14. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $122.26.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

