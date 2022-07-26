Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 331,917 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $36,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 99,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

