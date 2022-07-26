Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its stake in 3M by 43.0% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 21.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

